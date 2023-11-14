Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
[Jun 20, 2018] TFR - 126 - Revolutionary Radio with Mark Sargent and Patricia Steere: Discussing The I.I.G. Saltan Sea Experiment
channel image
Rob Skiba
605 Subscribers
26 views
Published 15 hours ago

In this show, I spoke with Mark Sargent and Patricia Steer about our experiences out at the Saltan Sea in California as the Independent Investigations Group (I.I.G.) attempted to debunk flat Earth.


website: www.iighq.org/index.php/investigations/156-earth


http://vhc.ephraimawakening.com

https://ephraimawakening.com

https://testingtheglobe.com


If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.

Support donations can be made here:

https://robschannel.com/support

https://babylonrisingbooks.com

https://seedtheseries.com


geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science

bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology

bible, religion, spirituality, kjv, Torah, Christian, doctrine, end times, prophecy

Keywords
sciencetechnologycosmologyphotographyastronomygeology

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket