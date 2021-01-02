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8/15/18 #PEDOPRIESTS 301 PA Priests Indicted! Q400: “Saving The Best For Last”
You Are Free TV
You Are Free TV
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8/15/18 PLEASE SUPPORT YOU ARE FREE TV
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Please contact Rep. Mark Rozzi (D-PA) to thank him for his incredible efforts to support the Grand Jury indictment of 301
Pedophile priests in Pennsylvania:

Https://www.pahouse.com/Rossi/Contact

Please let your Congress Members in PA you support House Bill 612 to end the statute of limitations for civil lawsuits and criminal indictments of pedophiles:
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Https://www.pasen.gov

For an excellent report on the Staged Seattle plane theft/crash/suicide patriot team op to take out a deep state missile silo:
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=R2dDhC-0etM

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