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8/15/18 #PEDOPRIESTS 301 PA Priests Indicted! Q400: “Saving The Best For Last”
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89 views • January 02, 2021
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8/15/18 PLEASE SUPPORT YOU ARE FREE TV
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Please contact Rep. Mark Rozzi (D-PA) to thank him for his incredible efforts to support the Grand Jury indictment of 301
Pedophile priests in Pennsylvania:
Https://www.pahouse.com/Rossi/Contact
Please let your Congress Members in PA you support House Bill 612 to end the statute of limitations for civil lawsuits and criminal indictments of pedophiles:
Https://www.pahouse.gov
Https://www.pasen.gov
For an excellent report on the Staged Seattle plane theft/crash/suicide patriot team op to take out a deep state missile silo:
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=R2dDhC-0etM
Thanks so much for supporting you are free tv!! Your wonderful comments, news links prayers and donations keep the channel going! The audience on this channel is amazingly positive and supportive and truly supports the mission of this channel to help people Realize our inherent God given right to Freedom for all. It more the trolls and contribut to the 6pm prayer wave whereever you are! Our collective thoughts have an enormous impact on the conditions surrounding us— that’s why prayer and specific thinking is so vital and is such a potent form of activism at this crucial juncture in human history! We Are Free!
CRYPTO donations:
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Thanks so much for your generosity and support Freedom Lovers!
8/15/18 PLEASE SUPPORT YOU ARE FREE TV
PayPal: [email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PUT THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
CRYPTO donation links below:
Please contact Rep. Mark Rozzi (D-PA) to thank him for his incredible efforts to support the Grand Jury indictment of 301
Pedophile priests in Pennsylvania:
Https://www.pahouse.com/Rossi/Contact
Please let your Congress Members in PA you support House Bill 612 to end the statute of limitations for civil lawsuits and criminal indictments of pedophiles:
Https://www.pahouse.gov
Https://www.pasen.gov
For an excellent report on the Staged Seattle plane theft/crash/suicide patriot team op to take out a deep state missile silo:
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=R2dDhC-0etM
Thanks so much for supporting you are free tv!! Your wonderful comments, news links prayers and donations keep the channel going! The audience on this channel is amazingly positive and supportive and truly supports the mission of this channel to help people Realize our inherent God given right to Freedom for all. It more the trolls and contribut to the 6pm prayer wave whereever you are! Our collective thoughts have an enormous impact on the conditions surrounding us— that’s why prayer and specific thinking is so vital and is such a potent form of activism at this crucial juncture in human history! We Are Free!
CRYPTO donations:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
Thanks so much for your generosity and support Freedom Lovers!
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