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The Evil Sorcery Of The Age Of Compliance - Starring Dr. Kill Gates
The Dollar Vigilante
The Dollar Vigilante
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1429 views • July 27, 2022

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***** Sources for this video *****


Intro vid: Christafari - I Won't Comply (Official Music/Lyric Video) Feat. StefanOtto: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8AAzX-Xfz8w


Speakin’ of malarkey:

Disinformation Governance Board Is Officially Killed - But What Comes Next?:

https://www.zerohedge.com/political/disinformation-governance-board-officially-killed-what-comes-next


VIDEO - Meet Dr. Kill Gates: https://twitter.com/LeylaRostami/status/1546923872695484416?t=W74jA2Oh_ZhhowupBDm0iQ&s=19


W.H.O. The Monkeypox Vaccines; You will part of a clinical Trial due to uncertainty over effectiveness Millions of vaccines ready to go; Data will be collected from anyone taking the Monkeypox vaccine in order to learn about effectiveness. https://twitter.com/drtedros/status/1550844163393957889?s=10&t=RDGrJ8j2VO-o2j-c5pWgQA


White House's Dr. Sha: "We have procured more [#monkeypox] vaccines than... probably every other country in the world combined.": https://twitter.com/disclosetv/status/1551671076421341184


Kill Gates’ Selection Of Next Pandemic Options | Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance https://www.gavi.org/vaccineswork/tag/next-pandemic?fbclid=IwAR3CJzZxjaK0KH9dahx3-9NjdXh72qeiP45fZNhTy7Gf0J_nhR7jTamR67s


‘World misleaders music vid all getting Covaids: https://twitter.com/JodieAbacus/status/1550804429267402753


WEF Issues Edict to Global Leaders: Phase Out Car Ownership, People Can ‘Walk or Share’: https://ussanews.com/2022/07/24/wef-issues-edict-to-global-leaders-phase-out-car-ownership-people-can-walk-or-share/



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