Negative Body Image, Porn, and Meds Can Quietly Steal a Husband’s Desire - Sheri Mueller
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
423 followers
39 views • 4 days ago


There are many misconceptions about the dynamics of sex in marriage, but often, the struggles of rejection get swept under the rug. Sheri Mueller is a licensed clinical professional counselor and the author of I Want Him to Want Me: How to Respond When Your Husband Doesn’t Want Sex. Women are conditioned to believe that men will always initiate and aggressively pursue sex. But what if they don’t? What if the sting of rejection is taking its toll on a woman and driving a marriage into the ground? Sheri discusses this very real and often isolating problem that is rarely addressed in support groups, counseling sessions, or at church. Issues like male body image problems, porn addiction, or even medication side effects that may be a factor in men not interested in sex. Sexless marriages can only be fixed by gently but directly addressing the root cause.



TAKEAWAYS


Song of Solomon in the Bible demonstrates the reality that a woman can pursue intimacy just as vigorously as a man


Testosterone begins diminishing in men as early as 35 years old


On average, male rejection of sex affects as many as one in three marriages


Men are experiencing symptoms of erectile dysfunction at younger ages than ever, because of porn



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Pure Bella Vita (get $5 off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/PBVACCM

No More Perfect Marriage (get 10% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/3K6AFBD

I Want Him to Want Me book: https://amzn.to/4qoFhoW


🔗 CONNECT WITH SHERI MUELLER

Website: https://www.marriagetrac.com/

Facebook: https://bit.ly/3MgYFWD


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

VidAngel (get first month for $1 with code TINA): https://bit.ly/4dpg2vT

RogersHood (use code TINA for 10% off): https://www.rogershood.com/?coupon=tina

Institute for Creation Research: http://icr.org/tina

Tiny Revival (get 10% off with code TINA): https://tinyrevival.com/TINA


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://theccmshow.lightcast.com/


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2024 Recap & 2025 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/


#counterculturemom #tinagriffin #counterculturemomapp #sherimueller #MarriageGoals #StrongerTogether #CovenantLove #DivorceRecovery #NewBeginnings #HealingJourney #ValentinesDay #LoveInTheAir #BeMyValentine #RealLove #HealthyRelationships #ConflictResolution #ChoosePeace #s


Keywords
lovedivorcemarriagerelationshipsadulterywifepornhusbandvalentinetina griffincounter culture momsheri mueller
