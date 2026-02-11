Negative Body Image, Porn, and Meds Can Quietly Steal a Husband’s Desire - Sheri Mueller





There are many misconceptions about the dynamics of sex in marriage, but often, the struggles of rejection get swept under the rug. Sheri Mueller is a licensed clinical professional counselor and the author of I Want Him to Want Me: How to Respond When Your Husband Doesn’t Want Sex. Women are conditioned to believe that men will always initiate and aggressively pursue sex. But what if they don’t? What if the sting of rejection is taking its toll on a woman and driving a marriage into the ground? Sheri discusses this very real and often isolating problem that is rarely addressed in support groups, counseling sessions, or at church. Issues like male body image problems, porn addiction, or even medication side effects that may be a factor in men not interested in sex. Sexless marriages can only be fixed by gently but directly addressing the root cause.









TAKEAWAYS





Song of Solomon in the Bible demonstrates the reality that a woman can pursue intimacy just as vigorously as a man





Testosterone begins diminishing in men as early as 35 years old





On average, male rejection of sex affects as many as one in three marriages





Men are experiencing symptoms of erectile dysfunction at younger ages than ever, because of porn









