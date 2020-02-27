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A BROKEN SUPPLY CHAIN MEANS; ITEOTWAWKI. The CDC says expect "Significant Disruptions" for 2 weeks.
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28 views • February 27, 2020
The Virus and the Broken Supply Chain are 2 completely different stories! ITEOTWAWKI (It's the end of the world as we know it.) The Center for Disease Control is telling folks to prepare for shortages of medical supplies only. Neither the CDC or anyone else in authority is telling the people to prepare for the long-haul. Nothing is presently being shipped here from China, absolutely nothing! Not only that but, a great deal of what the U.S. imports comes from China in one form or another. This is very bad news for us consumers! The authorities are telling folks, don't worry too much, just prepare your family for a few weeks of discomfort and the rest will be fine. THESE AUTHORITIES ARE LYING TO US! They are giving us a false sense of security. We should prepare for a MAJOR disruption in shipping and the transportation of food and household goods. Don't screw around! There is no quick fix for a broken supply chain. It took years to build it up and it could take months or even years to repair it. Do not underestimate this crisis. Prepare for the "long haul". Buy what you can and ration your supplies! I am certain that the virus is not the flu and I am acting on my beliefs.
Thanks you ~ Prof.
When you subscribe to my channel, I will subscribe to your channel. No problem!
https://twitter.com/ProfessorCurtis/status/1228857882969423872?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Eembeddedtimeline%7Ctwterm%5Eprofile%3AProfessorCurtis%7Ctwcon%5Etimelinechrome&ref_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fatcatmojo.com%2F
"Tankers, Tankers. Everywhere!" - Virus Causes Historic' Traffic Jam' Across Asian Supply Lines | Zero Hedge
https://twitter.com/ProfessorCurtis/status/1228888719865700352?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Eembeddedtimeline%7Ctwterm%5Eprofile%3AProfessorCurtis%7Ctwcon%5Etimelinechrome&ref_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fatcatmojo.com%2F
Samples of Home-Made-Mask on Tomonews, on YouTube;
https://youtu.be/BfFkcMz_NYY
Steve Lookner (Agenda-Free TV) is truly covering the Virus story like a champ! https://youtu.be/l111iD2AEuE
http://BNOnews.com has all of the charts and updates on this story
http://zerohedge.com is all over this story and they release the latest updates.
Join me on Twitter; Professor Curtis and the Crypto-Knights #professorcurtis
(My website) http://www.professorcurtis.com
Make your business happen with Vistaprint. Create; Business Cards, Mugs, T-Shirts and more! Many new items have been added to help us promote our businesses.
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Donations Accepted!
For PayPal Use this email address; [email protected]
#professorcurtis #shortages #itsthesupplychainstupid
Thanks you ~ Prof.
When you subscribe to my channel, I will subscribe to your channel. No problem!
https://twitter.com/ProfessorCurtis/status/1228857882969423872?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Eembeddedtimeline%7Ctwterm%5Eprofile%3AProfessorCurtis%7Ctwcon%5Etimelinechrome&ref_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fatcatmojo.com%2F
"Tankers, Tankers. Everywhere!" - Virus Causes Historic' Traffic Jam' Across Asian Supply Lines | Zero Hedge
https://twitter.com/ProfessorCurtis/status/1228888719865700352?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Eembeddedtimeline%7Ctwterm%5Eprofile%3AProfessorCurtis%7Ctwcon%5Etimelinechrome&ref_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fatcatmojo.com%2F
Samples of Home-Made-Mask on Tomonews, on YouTube;
https://youtu.be/BfFkcMz_NYY
Steve Lookner (Agenda-Free TV) is truly covering the Virus story like a champ! https://youtu.be/l111iD2AEuE
http://BNOnews.com has all of the charts and updates on this story
http://zerohedge.com is all over this story and they release the latest updates.
Join me on Twitter; Professor Curtis and the Crypto-Knights #professorcurtis
(My website) http://www.professorcurtis.com
Make your business happen with Vistaprint. Create; Business Cards, Mugs, T-Shirts and more! Many new items have been added to help us promote our businesses.
http://reward.vistaprint.com/go.axd?r...
Donations Accepted!
For PayPal Use this email address; [email protected]
#professorcurtis #shortages #itsthesupplychainstupid
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