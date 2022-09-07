Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on September 6, 2022 - map, music, text.

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Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on September 6, 2022
🔻Kursk region
▪️For the second day in a row, Ukrainian mortars and artillery have shelled the border village of Tetkino in the Kursk region.
▪️Most of the strikes hit the territory of the Glushkovsky agricultural complex. Structures, vehicles, a transformer substation and power supply line were damaged.
🔻Balakliya
▪️After prolonged artillery preparations on logistic routes and warehouses of the Russian Armed Forces, Ukrainian troops launched an offensive on Balakliya.
▪️After destroying the defensive lines of DPR mobilized militia, who were holding defenses in the nearby forests, the AFU entered the village of Verbivka.
🔻Kodema
▪️After days of heavy fighting, the Wagner’s PMC assault units have finished clearing the western outskirts of Kodema, establishing full control over the settlement.
🔻Berdyansk
▪️Ukrainian forces made another terrorist attack in the liberated territories of Zaporizhzhia region: in Berdyansk, terrorists blew up the car of Berdyans’k commandant Artyom Bardin in his own car. At the moment, the official is in serious condition.
🔻Battle for Kherson: Posad-Pokrovske
▪️Soldiers of the Russian Armed Forces' 7th Guards Mountain Air Assault Division shot down the third Ukrainian Su-25 attack aircraft north of the line of contact. The Ukrainian Air Force lost another two Grachs on September 5.
🔻Battle for Kherson: Andriivka
▪️The AFU, having transferred reinforcements to the southern bank, attempted to expand the bridgehead by attacking Bilohirka from the northwest. The offensive was thwarted: Russian bombers destroyed the enemy grouping.
▪️The Russian Air Force took out all three of the currently functioning Inhulets crossings. Under heavy artillery fire, the AFU pontoon-bridge fleet is still unable to restore the bridges.