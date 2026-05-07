Most Western feminist nations’ women have multiple sex partners so 40% children not father’s child

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (May 2026). Most Western feminist nations' 1960s "psychedelic drugs demon-possessed & rock n’ roll music demon-possessed & women’s sexual revolution multiple nephilim reptilian hybrid Satanist male sex partners demon-possessed & New Age witchcraft Eastern spiritualism necromancy demon spirit guide channeling demon-possessed" adulterous grandmothers & the post-1960s single mothers & the End Times most wicked generation granddaughters & daughters have multiple sex partners, so since 40% of the children born now are not the father's children, governments are now enacting "paternity fraud laws" to arrest those 40% mothers for fraud crimes, because the fathers are spending 20 years paying for & raising several other men’s children. It is a sexual promiscuity adultery orgy-spree degradation “Sodom Gomorrah Noah’s days” immorality epidemic disaster by the Western feminist nations’ post-1960s most wicked End Times generation women who are having sex with hundreds of men & some with thousands of men, just like the Israelites in the wilderness and their orgies around the golden calf idol. It is the same 1960s grandmothers’ ancestral Jezebel demon spirit demon-possession insanity. The women do not care whether the fathers raise other men’s children anymore. The 1960s androgynous Draco reptilian chimera fake alien incarnate avatar pedophile cannibal Satanist “earth’s hidden matriarchal rulers” LGBTPB (lesbian gay bisexual transvestite pedophile bestiality) orgy child sex magick spirit cooking ritual Pedogate Pizzagate “White House Pizza Night” “lesbian sisterhood coven witch HR management network & politicians & celebrities” globalist elite witch feminists started the “feminist movement” to exterminate the human specie women & femininity who they hate with a murderous rage, because the women (Eve) can be deceived & duped & used & made into clowns very easily by the fallen angels since they have taken off their submissive women’s head coverings, and they have stuck their middle finger up at God with their “female witchcraft rebellion” (because the Bible says rebellion is the same as witchcraft) cross-dressing in post-1960s transvestite men’s pants to mock God’s Deuteronomy 22:5 Word & command. When that happens, the demons & fallen angels take over those Western feminist nations and nukes the populace and eats 12 million of their children every year and throws their leftover human meat into their church food & supermarket groceries & fast food, just like when humans became evil in Noah’s days and Sodom Gomorrah days and the demons & fallen angels were able to move in, because the women & mothers & grandmothers threw off their women’s head coverings spiritual protection by men’s authority and started cross-dressing in transgender men’s pants to ridicule God’s genders. Just like Satan Lucifer used the Moabite women to lure the Israelite men & Adam in the wilderness, when the nephilim reptilian hybrid dead disembodied demon spirit raphaim pedophile cannibal Satanist “lesbian sisterhood matriarchal rulers” witch feminists in cloned hybrid avatar bodies start misleading the human specie women with “female witchcraft rebellion feminism & strong independent women ideologies to rebel against male authority & the creational order of God” to demon-possess the 1960s grandmothers & post-1960s single mothers & women, they demon-possess their children to create the most wicked End Times generation, and the Western feminist nations’ get exterminated with nuclear wars & bioweapon pandemics & manufactured famines & Godzilla titan demon armies out of the abyss, just as in Noah’s days & Sodom Gomorrah days & 70 AD days & Jeremiah’s Babylonian exile days & all throughout history.





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Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance

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