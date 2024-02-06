The border bill wouldn’t stop a single ILLEGAL immigrant, so what’s the $20 billion for?

Jesse Watters · Primetime read the border bill so you don’t have to and we found that it wouldn’t stop a single migrant from breaking into our country. So what’s the $20 billion for? Processing illegals, handouts and loopholes.
@JesseBWatters
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.