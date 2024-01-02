Airborne artillerymen destroy AFU camouflaged positions near Verbovoye
📍 Zaporozhye direction
Accurate targeting plays an important role in the attack. Airborne artillery crews from Anapa are supported by UAV teams. The obtained data is immediately transmitted to the command points and then to the rocket artillery crews.
More than one platoon of the enemy was neutralised in the course of the fire attack.
