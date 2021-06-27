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Ashli Babbit - American Patriot
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15 views • June 27, 2021
On January 6th the government conspired with domestic terrorist to stage a false flag fake "insurrection" to blame on conservative Patriots in Washington, DC who gathered to show support for President Trump and protest the theft of their rights to a fair election and ability to choose their President. The protesters were unarmed and yet Ashli Babbit, an American veteran, was murdered after being lured inside the Capitol building by Capitol Police and Antifa terrorist disguised as Trump supporters... this was the only fatality and shot fired during this false flag "insurrection"... remember Ashli Babbit ... American Patriot!
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