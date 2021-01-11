Pelosi asked the Pentagon to remove Trump – That’s an attempted coup

With the help of certain members of our governments three letter agencies, and the media, the Democrat leftists have been actively engaging in a coup detat for four years. Impeachment, non-stop negative coverage by the media complicit to a political narrative, not reporting anything negative that would effect the Democrat party. Preventing the evidence of voter irregularities to be heard in court, that is a coup detat. The coup attempt is written on their foreheads. What we saw on jan 6th, was not a coup detat. If what the Insider reported was true, it would be a us military operation to stop a coup detat that has come full circle. Again, if they want to say this was a Trump coup, then the media needs to report the strangeness displayed by the Police, letting the people just walk right in, essentially this would back up their claim. They won’t report that, because it will show that the set up was to let the Trump supporters in, along with what has been pretty much proven to be ANTIFA and BLM activist disguised as Trump supporters. These Agent Provocateur’s would create the chaos and the blame would be directed at Trump supporters. That is simple observation. Stay diligent, don’t let them intimidate you the way the Republicans folded to the pressure.