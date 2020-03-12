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The David Knight Show (12-Mar20 Full Show)
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12 views • March 12, 2020
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— 00:04:21 This is a test — of govt/media ability to get the public to demand a police state. We’ve been gradually conditioned to accept the police state, now many of the same conservatives & liberals who enacted post-9/11 controls are demanding we follow China’s lead. Many who laughed at AOC & Bernie’s centralized command/control proposals & shutdown of industry b/c “we’re all going to die”, are demanding we go even farther as EVERY business & event is being shut down
— 00:22:33 List of prominent shutdowns from sporting events to businesses. Breitbart op-ed for coronavirus responses sounds like Bernie/AOC climate alarmist Marxism
— 00:42:06 “Emergency powers” spreading through northeast Democrat states faster than a virus
— 00:56:14 Norm Pattis joins: Roger Stone jurors now offered “legal counsel” by the judge. Does this indicate they’ve broken the law? Then, General Flynn’s ordeal is a lesson for us all about the plea bargaining process. And, Weinstein’s appeal prospects
— 01:32:39 Missouri lawmaker gets death threats for trying to protect 3-8 yr old children from being groomed in Drag Queen Story Hours
— 01:39:41 Converted transgender begs Canada not to ban conversion therapy (including Christian conversion) in pending bill (also pushed in many US states)
— 01:46:19 Celente: Forget the stock market crash. What’s happening now is MUCH BIGGER and global — everything is shutting down with bans driven by fear
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— 00:04:21 This is a test — of govt/media ability to get the public to demand a police state. We’ve been gradually conditioned to accept the police state, now many of the same conservatives & liberals who enacted post-9/11 controls are demanding we follow China’s lead. Many who laughed at AOC & Bernie’s centralized command/control proposals & shutdown of industry b/c “we’re all going to die”, are demanding we go even farther as EVERY business & event is being shut down
— 00:22:33 List of prominent shutdowns from sporting events to businesses. Breitbart op-ed for coronavirus responses sounds like Bernie/AOC climate alarmist Marxism
— 00:42:06 “Emergency powers” spreading through northeast Democrat states faster than a virus
— 00:56:14 Norm Pattis joins: Roger Stone jurors now offered “legal counsel” by the judge. Does this indicate they’ve broken the law? Then, General Flynn’s ordeal is a lesson for us all about the plea bargaining process. And, Weinstein’s appeal prospects
— 01:32:39 Missouri lawmaker gets death threats for trying to protect 3-8 yr old children from being groomed in Drag Queen Story Hours
— 01:39:41 Converted transgender begs Canada not to ban conversion therapy (including Christian conversion) in pending bill (also pushed in many US states)
— 01:46:19 Celente: Forget the stock market crash. What’s happening now is MUCH BIGGER and global — everything is shutting down with bans driven by fear
Be prepared! Secure your bottle of Survival Shield X-2 nascent iodine for 40% off now!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/survival-shield-x-2-nascent-iodine?ims=xdlds&utm_campaign=x2iodine&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Banner&utm_content=x2iodine
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