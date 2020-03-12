The David Knight Show (12-Mar20 Full Show)

Topics by Timecode:— 00:04:21 This is a test — of govt/media ability to get the public to demand a police state. We’ve been gradually conditioned to accept the police state, now many of the same conservatives & liberals who enacted post-9/11 controls are demanding we follow China’s lead. Many who laughed at AOC & Bernie’s centralized command/control proposals & shutdown of industry b/c “we’re all going to die”, are demanding we go even farther as EVERY business & event is being shut down— 00:22:33 List of prominent shutdowns from sporting events to businesses. Breitbart op-ed for coronavirus responses sounds like Bernie/AOC climate alarmist Marxism— 00:42:06 “Emergency powers” spreading through northeast Democrat states faster than a virus— 00:56:14 Norm Pattis joins: Roger Stone jurors now offered “legal counsel” by the judge. Does this indicate they’ve broken the law? Then, General Flynn’s ordeal is a lesson for us all about the plea bargaining process. And, Weinstein’s appeal prospects— 01:32:39 Missouri lawmaker gets death threats for trying to protect 3-8 yr old children from being groomed in Drag Queen Story Hours— 01:39:41 Converted transgender begs Canada not to ban conversion therapy (including Christian conversion) in pending bill (also pushed in many US states)— 01:46:19 Celente: Forget the stock market crash. What’s happening now is MUCH BIGGER and global — everything is shutting down with bans driven by fearBe prepared! Secure your bottle of Survival Shield X-2 nascent iodine for 40% off now!