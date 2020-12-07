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Military response authorized
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127 views • December 07, 2020
The White House purge of Pentagon continues:
WH fires 9 Defense Business Board members, installs loyalists
https://gesara.news/white-house-purge...
Trump Purges 11 Leading Advisors From Defense Policy Board
https://gesara.news/white-house-remov...
New acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller
https://gesara.news/defense-secretary...
Trump fired Defense Secretary
Trump is Urged to Declare Martial Law
https://gesara.news/martial-law/
Trump invokes foreign interference provision of his 2018 executive order, authorizing military response to cyber warfare, see NSPM 13
https://merrileebeazley.org/situation...
WH fires 9 Defense Business Board members, installs loyalists
https://gesara.news/white-house-purge...
Trump Purges 11 Leading Advisors From Defense Policy Board
https://gesara.news/white-house-remov...
New acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller
https://gesara.news/defense-secretary...
Trump fired Defense Secretary
Trump is Urged to Declare Martial Law
https://gesara.news/martial-law/
Trump invokes foreign interference provision of his 2018 executive order, authorizing military response to cyber warfare, see NSPM 13
https://merrileebeazley.org/situation...
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