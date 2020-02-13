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Part 3: America as Mystery Babylon -Christmas message & Proof of US in Scripture DANA ASHLIE
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163 views • February 13, 2020
Published on Dec 8, 2017
Hello YouTube Family! Many blessings to you and YOURS! Thank you to all my subscribers and people who have shared encouragement and their stories with me...All Glory Goes to the Father!
Anyone who feels moved to support my work, HALLELUJAH!
I'll use it to help me to keep doing this work! I do NOT run ads on my vids as they are not something I want to promote!
I can accept donations at:
Just put this in your address bar:
paypal.me/DanaAshlie
or old school:
Dana A
PO Box 3324
Blue Jay, CA 92317
Video Links of interest:
The Freemason/Pagan Link (mullet video! :) )
pt 1
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iQU-B...
pt 2
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yB9Xd...
pt 3
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aXsn9...
I hope this video can help everyone to prepare their hearts for what is coming...His plan is PERFECT! We have to have faith in it, NO MATTER WHAT! :)
Hello YouTube Family! Many blessings to you and YOURS! Thank you to all my subscribers and people who have shared encouragement and their stories with me...All Glory Goes to the Father!
Anyone who feels moved to support my work, HALLELUJAH!
I'll use it to help me to keep doing this work! I do NOT run ads on my vids as they are not something I want to promote!
I can accept donations at:
Just put this in your address bar:
paypal.me/DanaAshlie
or old school:
Dana A
PO Box 3324
Blue Jay, CA 92317
Video Links of interest:
The Freemason/Pagan Link (mullet video! :) )
pt 1
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iQU-B...
pt 2
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yB9Xd...
pt 3
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aXsn9...
I hope this video can help everyone to prepare their hearts for what is coming...His plan is PERFECT! We have to have faith in it, NO MATTER WHAT! :)
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