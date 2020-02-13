Part 3: America as Mystery Babylon -Christmas message & Proof of US in Scripture DANA ASHLIE

Published on Dec 8, 2017Hello YouTube Family! Many blessings to you and YOURS! Thank you to all my subscribers and people who have shared encouragement and their stories with me...All Glory Goes to the Father!Anyone who feels moved to support my work, HALLELUJAH!I'll use it to help me to keep doing this work! I do NOT run ads on my vids as they are not something I want to promote!I can accept donations at:Just put this in your address bar:paypal.me/DanaAshlieor old school:Dana APO Box 3324Blue Jay, CA 92317Video Links of interest:The Freemason/Pagan Link (mullet video! :) )pt 1pt 2pt 3I hope this video can help everyone to prepare their hearts for what is coming...His plan is PERFECT! We have to have faith in it, NO MATTER WHAT! :)