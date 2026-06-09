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Mississippi River & Clock Vision 6-7-26@8:02 PM Shared 6-9-26
Dreams & Visions from Jesus
Dreams & Visions from Jesus
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A vision from my lovely Jesus Christ in which I am shown a series of events that occur near the Mississippi River which includes see a hanging clock and ends with an earthshaking that causes the land to split and divide at the river.

FOR THE GLORY OF FATHER GOD & JESUS CHRIST.

Numbers 12:6 And he said, Hear now my words: If there be a prophet among you, I the Lord will make myself known unto him in a vision, and will speak unto him in a dream.


My Lovely Jesus Ministry

Vicki Parnell

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