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Anton Szandor LaVey (founder of the Church of Satan) Full Interview (1967)
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114 views • June 01, 2022
Anton Szandor LaVey (founder of the Church of Satan) was interviewed with audience participation, on "The Joe Pyne Television Show", 1967.
Film can introduction:
The founder and High Priest of the First Church of Satan in San Francisco. He recently preformed the first satanic marriage ceremony with a nude woman lying on the alter as a symbol of lust and indulgence.
Anton LaVey died on October 29, 1997, in St. Mary's Medical Center in San Francisco of pulmonary edema. He was taken to St. Mary's, a Catholic hospital, because it was the closest available. A secret Satanic funeral, attended by invitation only, was held in Colma, California after which LaVey's body was cremated.
Film can introduction:
The founder and High Priest of the First Church of Satan in San Francisco. He recently preformed the first satanic marriage ceremony with a nude woman lying on the alter as a symbol of lust and indulgence.
Anton LaVey died on October 29, 1997, in St. Mary's Medical Center in San Francisco of pulmonary edema. He was taken to St. Mary's, a Catholic hospital, because it was the closest available. A secret Satanic funeral, attended by invitation only, was held in Colma, California after which LaVey's body was cremated.
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