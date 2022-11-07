10. Protection From Modern Shows

A boor pumps with slops an oaf,

Disgorging it right in his ears,

Both quarrel, show off and guffaw,

Thus earning by this way a lot of

Mad money for someone who steers.





A macho hits the macho's body:

Big money from a live broadcast…

How finishes him off this sturdy!

Insanely, brutally and madly!

Get rich, indulging savage lust.





Hip-hip-hurrah, all instincts carnal!

High moral norms are ridiculed.

There are no “grains” but many “darnel”

Among aggression, lie and muddle,

Unceasingly fed with falsehood.





But who has tastefulness and wisdom

(There’re fewer such folks, but they are),

Who sees the essence and can reason,

They, walking on with own rhythm,

Bypass such nonsense and go far.