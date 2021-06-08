GLOBAL CLIMATE CHANGE IS NOT TRUE! GLOBAL CLIMATE CHANGE IS A FALSE FLAG ATTACK!

GLOBAL CLIMATE CHANGE IS A FALSE FLAG ATTACKApril 2, 2021I just found The Great Global Warming Swindle, which you can watch, in full, below.The documentary argues that anthropogenic global warming is a scam, so some see it as the definitive retort to Al Gore’s Inconvenient Truth.It argues not only that global warming is not caused by humans but also that global warming is over-hyped in the media and by junk-science for political and economic reasons.As I argue in my article below, NWO is purposely littering the ocean with plastic waste to drive the United States to ratify the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), and to enclose the commons of the oceans under the jurisdiction of the United Nations, particularly so the UN can moderate corporate claims as deep-sea mining companies make hundreds of trillions of dollars from untold environmental devastation.NWO is purposely spraying the earth with chemtrails, containing neural dust and fungus, in connection not only with mind control but with weather modification, through HAARP, as part of CIA PROJECT CLOVERLEAF and USAF INDIGO SKY FOLD.NWO wants the ice-caps to melt so they can free up the Northwest Passage, and the Northern Sea Route, for shipping.Meanwhile, in the Arctic, the Canadian Goverment sponsors the murder of millions of baby harp seals while they pretend to care about the environment.Canada’s masters promote fake environmental groups, where most of the money collected goes to pay officers, and for further fund-raising, while they give schwag and merch to gullible donees.I believe the Illuminati are deliberately causing global climate change, so they can drive us to the false solution of one world government.This is a classic false flag attack, which evokes the fear-then-relief response, as explained in my article below.False flag tactics are not just used against political enemies, or to start wars, but we see them also in the use of the Coronavirus.And we see them in the plans for a fake alien invasion, NASA PROJECT BLUE BEAM, about which you can read below.