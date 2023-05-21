Antichrist Stalks Abraham's Sons via DNA

We're watching an AI explosion of database technology that will cause the end of days. Big Tech is building databases to track all of humanity plus their ethnic differences. Why? Daniel 11 tells us of an upcoming time when the Antichrist will have a few remaining years to kill off the sons of Abraham to negate the Genesis 12 Abrahamic Covenant. If there are no sons of Abraham, the Satan would win. According to the Bible, the Satan and the Antichrist will be within seconds of proving God wrong and wiping out His Promise. Let's examine it.

