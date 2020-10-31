THE OBSESSION WITH MASKS & LOCKDOWNS: Helpful or Hysteria? Interview With Dr. Simone Gold.

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Mask hysteria has swept across many states in America and countries around the world. It has become divisive and political. Many are obsessed with the public wearing masks, from young children to even those who have already been positive.
Mask mandates have been introduced in many states in the US, and many countries around the world. You can barely board a plane without one & can be removed for taking it off. Some have even imposed fines for the offence of not wearing one and the public have even been encouraged to mask shame and report each other.
Is this hype and hysteria justified?
Do they help at all? What is the science?
I spoke with Dr. Simone Gold to get some clarity on the REAL QUESTIONS we need answers to.
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The Obsession With Masks: Helpful or Hysteria? With Dr. Simone Gold.
https://youtu.be/Hz_jMxzH7BM