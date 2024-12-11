Beaufort Castle Under Zionist Attack: Laith Marouf & Hadi Hotait Inspect Damage to Crusader Castle.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Laith & Hadi are the first journalists to enter Beaufort Castle in Shaqif Arnon, south Lebanon since the attempted invasion. The Zionists threatened to kill anyone who enters it, & a drone monitored our visit. The castle was hit by at least 4 drone missiles and sustained damage.
Beaufort overlooks the Litani River, Occupied Palestine and Syria's Golan. The two start their trip in the village of Yohmor al-Shaqif, for the funeral of Haidar Khomeini Illaik who was one of the last Hizbullah warriors to be martyred before the “Ceasefire.”
Camera: Hadi/Laith
Filmed: 9/12/2024
