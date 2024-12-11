Beaufort Castle Under Zionist Attack: Laith Marouf & Hadi Hotait Inspect Damage to Crusader Castle.

Laith & Hadi are the first journalists to enter Beaufort Castle in Shaqif Arnon, south Lebanon since the attempted invasion. The Zionists threatened to kill anyone who enters it, & a drone monitored our visit. The castle was hit by at least 4 drone missiles and sustained damage.





Beaufort overlooks the Litani River, Occupied Palestine and Syria's Golan. The two start their trip in the village of Yohmor al-Shaqif, for the funeral of Haidar Khomeini Illaik who was one of the last Hizbullah warriors to be martyred before the “Ceasefire.”





Camera: Hadi/Laith

Filmed: 9/12/2024

