Spring Garden Progress: Tunnels, Pineapples & Anti-Rot Strawberry Fix! 🍓

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Good day from Kamakura, Japan, on this Saturday April 4th. I’ve gotten a lot done over the past few days. I’ve prepped the tunnels in the North Garden to harden-off the starts. I’ve moved the pineapples out to the South Garden after months up in the Grow Room. I found a solution to keep my strawberries from rotting in the soil. And I’ve fasten the outdoor grow tent to the ground to keep it from blowing away come typhoon season. And this spring’s blossoms have been an absolute delight to see!
A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll
TKG Chapters:
00:00Opening
00:43Reinforcing the North Garden Low Grow Tent with Bricks
02:24Repairing a Tear in the Vynyl
02:56Moving plants Outdoors to Harden-off
07:10This Season’s First Pineapple!
09:06Moving Out More Starts
12:17Checking on the Pineapples
13:00Checking on the Hardening-off Plants
15:21Moving the Pineapples Outside
19:42Checking the Srawberries
20:40A Solution for Stopping Berry Rot
23:12Securing the Grow Tent to the Ground
28:03Positioning the Pineapples
30:24Re-potting a Wax Tree
32:13North Garden Update
33:37Scenes of Kamakura
35:23Mt. Fuji 富士山