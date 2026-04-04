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Spring Garden Progress: Tunnels, Pineapples & Anti-Rot Strawberry Fix! 🍓
The Kamakura Gardener
The Kamakura Gardener
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Good day from Kamakura, Japan, on this Saturday April 4th. I’ve gotten a lot done over the past few days. I’ve prepped the tunnels in the North Garden to harden-off the starts. I’ve moved the pineapples out to the South Garden after months up in the Grow Room. I found a solution to keep my strawberries from rotting in the soil. And I’ve fasten the outdoor grow tent to the ground to keep it from blowing away come typhoon season. And this spring’s blossoms have been an absolute delight to see! 


A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll  

Keywords
container gardeningvegetable gardeningraised bed gardeningsmall plot gardeninggardening in japanboston terriergardening from age 60gardening for seniorsgardening at age 60the kamakura gardener
Chapters

TKG Chapters:

00:00Opening

00:43Reinforcing the North Garden Low Grow Tent with Bricks

02:24Repairing a Tear in the Vynyl

02:56Moving plants Outdoors to Harden-off

07:10This Season’s First Pineapple!

09:06Moving Out More Starts

12:17Checking on the Pineapples

13:00Checking on the Hardening-off Plants

15:21Moving the Pineapples Outside

19:42Checking the Srawberries

20:40A Solution for Stopping Berry Rot

23:12Securing the Grow Tent to the Ground

28:03Positioning the Pineapples

30:24Re-potting a Wax Tree

32:13North Garden Update

33:37Scenes of Kamakura

35:23Mt. Fuji 富士山

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy