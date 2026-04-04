Spring Garden Progress: Tunnels, Pineapples & Anti-Rot Strawberry Fix! 🍓

Good day from Kamakura, Japan, on this Saturday April 4th. I’ve gotten a lot done over the past few days. I’ve prepped the tunnels in the North Garden to harden-off the starts. I’ve moved the pineapples out to the South Garden after months up in the Grow Room. I found a solution to keep my strawberries from rotting in the soil. And I’ve fasten the outdoor grow tent to the ground to keep it from blowing away come typhoon season. And this spring’s blossoms have been an absolute delight to see!





A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll