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Adolf Hitler - Povestea nespusă niciodată
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17 views • July 14, 2020
Istoria este scrisă de învingători. Actuala istorie este falsă și trebuie rescrisă. Hitler a fost zugrăvit în istorie drept cel mai mare rău ce a existat vreodată pe Pământ, dar... nu este chiar așa. El pentru poporul german a fost un Salvator. Au fost alții din spate care l-au împins să pornească Marele Război, acestia au fost Sionistii.
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