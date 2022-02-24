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Neacons Demand War with Russia, Ignore DNC Crime Syndicate
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21 views • February 24, 2022
Stew Peters Show.
Michael Guy is a technology consultant who worked with Roger Stone during the Russia Hoax, has complied evidence proving the falsehoods of the hoax while also finding intriguing ties between the Clinton administration and the D.N.C. Michael Guy joined the Stew Peters Show Tuesday to discuss his findings, genetic editing, and the real threat to America.
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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vvle5f-neocons-demand-war-with-russia-ignore-dnc-crime-syndicate.html
Michael Guy is a technology consultant who worked with Roger Stone during the Russia Hoax, has complied evidence proving the falsehoods of the hoax while also finding intriguing ties between the Clinton administration and the D.N.C. Michael Guy joined the Stew Peters Show Tuesday to discuss his findings, genetic editing, and the real threat to America.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium
Follow Stew on Gab: https://gab.com/RealStewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vvle5f-neocons-demand-war-with-russia-ignore-dnc-crime-syndicate.html
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