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Neacons Demand War with Russia, Ignore DNC Crime Syndicate
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High Hopes
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21 views • February 24, 2022
Stew Peters Show.
Michael Guy is a technology consultant who worked with Roger Stone during the Russia Hoax, has complied evidence proving the falsehoods of the hoax while also finding intriguing ties between the Clinton administration and the D.N.C. Michael Guy joined the Stew Peters Show Tuesday to discuss his findings, genetic editing, and the real threat to America.

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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vvle5f-neocons-demand-war-with-russia-ignore-dnc-crime-syndicate.html
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current eventsrussiaroger stonestew petersmichael guytechnology consultantdnc crime syndicateneaconsthreats to americagenetic editing
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