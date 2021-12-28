© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Breakthru media: Antibody Dependent Enhancement Lite
Follow
1
Share
Report
263 views • December 28, 2021
As predicted, it has finally come to fruition. People are losing their immunity and are falling ill to “enhanced” disease. What they really fell for was the lies Anthony Fauci and the rest of the cabal have been spewing for the past two years. Those that ignored the research and trusted those who want to eliminate humanity under the guise of science, will begin to fall ill to the effects of the poisoned antidote. Signs of depopulation are beginning to overwhelm and breakthrough the media censorship and show the ominous signs of antibody dependent enhancement. Come with me on this journey as I show the lite version of what is currently happening before our eyes.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.