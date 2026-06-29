Putin says AFU strikes on Russian territory are an information operation - clip 3

Putin says AFU strikes on Russian territory are an information operation aimed at splitting Russian society and forcing Moscow to halt the war in Ukraine.



Speaking in the same interview with VGTRK's Pavel Zarubin, Putin said the West and Kiev need a pause in the fighting, even for a short time, for one reason: to stop the advance of Russian forces along the front.

Also,

Putin addressed the power outages in Crimea and the peninsula's gasoline crisis.



He said the task of stabilizing Crimea's energy supply will be solved, adding that Russia will increase fuel deliveries by land and by sea.



Commenting on AFU strikes disrupting Russian logistics in Crimea, Putin said Russia's retaliatory strikes deep into Ukraine are far more powerful and damaging.