US has long history of committing terrorism against civilian planes

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The US military is apparently lying about its harassment of an Iranian passenger plane over Syria. The US military spokespeople are saying that this apparent harassment by F15 warplanes didn't really happen, they were just on a routine mission and it just sort of happened to go by 1000 feet away from the Iranian passenger plane for no particular reason, when in fact this was obviously deliberate harassment. .. https://www.presstv.com/Detail/2020/07/26/630436/www.presstv.tv