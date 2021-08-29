Patents Prove Previously Planned Pandemic 4 Profit - Dr. David Martin with Stew Peters

Dr. David Martin does a GREAT overview of times and dates BEFORE the plandemic even hit. One big BOMBshell that he mentions is that the "spike protein" that is in all the "vaccines" is fully created as a synthetic mRNA sequence. It is NOT taken from pieces of "The Virus", which would be an organic substance as we have been told.



He backs up ALL of his claims with HARD evidence such as patent filings, legal proceedings of patent approvals/failures, and emails. He does NOT go into as excruciating detail as he normally does, which is good for those who are just coming up to speed with the most complex crime perpetrated by criminals in Big Tech, Big Pharma, Big Media, Dept. Of Justice, All Politicians without exception. It is up to We The People to get the word out to as many as will listen to reason.