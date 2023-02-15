Lavrov on the Nord Stream explosion: Seymour Hersh named the reason. The main thing was to prevent Germany from feeling in an energy comfort zone and prevent Germany from starting to receive gas through these two pipelines, which were financed by Russian, German, Austrian and Italian companies. They spat in the face of many European companies.

Similarly, when it turned out that Merkel's phone was tapped by the National Security Agency. And the German chancellor behaved not as the leader of the main country of the European Union, but as the head of the government of the occupied power. This is now repeated in even more striking tones. Germany was not just humiliated, it was put in its place - in the place of a satellite of the United States, which will decide whether it can ensure its economic development, meet the social needs of citizens through the use of gas coming through the gas pipeline, which it also paid for. She was told: “No, guys, you paid money, forget about it. We buried them."

How Biden promised last January that there would be no gas pipeline, how Nuland promised, how Liz Truss expressed her delight, how Radek Sikorsky wrote "Thank you, USA." As the same Nuland said that she shares the joy of the senators that the gas pipelines turned out to be a pile of metal at the bottom of the sea. Well, isn't that a confession?