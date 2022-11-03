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A Warning to Beware! 3/11/22 at 5:19AM
Dreams & Visions from Jesus
Dreams & Visions from Jesus
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3/11/22 @ 5:19AM A Warning to Beware! Be of good courage! Do not be dismayed! The Lord sends us warnings out of his great love for us! Know this!!! Warning has come forth and I issue this warning in my lovely Jesus’ name! Let no evil or lies pass my lips or deception. Let me warn without it causing tormenting fear, but healthy fear that propels into action what needs to be done in Jesus’ name! Here is the warning I have received from my lovely Jesus: “Beware of products that come from China that rub into the hair, on the skin and in the bath! China, the government, has become your enemy! He seeks mischief! He seeks to destroy! He, Xi Jinping is of his father the devil! Prayerfully in my name, go over the items found already in your homes, and if you will trust me, Jesus, trust my Holy Spirit, and be obedient to what we speak to you to do, and do it immediately, then no harm will come to you or those you love from these products found inside of many of your homes currently! Some products from the land of China, from the hands of this military controlled government are tainted! From this point on, I send warning for you to no longer purchase items from this land China of a topical nature! This means such things like soaps including dish liquid, hair care products (not including sprays or pumps) make-up, eye salves, medicinal creams, deodorant, lotions, bath salts, bubble baths and things of this nature. This does not include items that you wear, you use by hand like tools, flashlights, etc. nor does it include things you ingest like vitamins, oral medicines or even items like ear drops! Please my children, please pray about all these things in my name! Please seek me in these matters. Be wise in all you do! Do not let the lower cost of the products from China cause you to be disobedient! Do not gamble with your bodies, my holy temple in which Holy Spirit and I reside, when you have received warning of what not to do!” These are the words of my lovely Jesus’ warning I have been given and charged this morning to speak in his name! I will not be giving out any further information on this warning, because I have released what I have been commanded to speak. Please take your questions to our lovely Jesus and let him speak to your heart, answer your questions and reveal if there is more you need to know. I am a watchman. I have given the warning. Now it’s in your hands in what you do with it! Verses Deuteronomy 31:6 Be strong and of a good courage, fear not, nor be afraid of them: for the LORD thy God, he it is that doth go with thee; he will not fail thee, nor forsake thee. Isaiah 41:10 Be strong and of a good courage, fear not, nor be afraid of them: for the LORD thy God, he it is that doth go with thee; he will not fail thee, nor forsake thee. Proverbs 3:5-6 5 Trust in the Lord with all thine heart; and lean not unto thine own understanding. 6 In all thy ways acknowledge him, and he shall direct thy paths. 2 Corinthians 2:11 Lest Satan should get an advantage of us: for we are not ignorant of his devices. 1Peter 5:8 Be sober, be vigilant; because your adversary the devil, as a roaring lion, walketh about, seeking whom he may devour. 

Isaiah 55:6 Seek ye the Lord while he may be found, call ye upon him while he is near:

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