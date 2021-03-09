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Interview with Border Wall Contractor and Retired Admiral Chuck Kubic (MIRROR)
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10 views • March 09, 2021
Mar 9, 2021
Coutesy of Frontline America
From CPAC 2021 interview with border wall construction contractor and retired Admiral Chuck Kubic. The truth about what Biden did at the border.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1fuMtUSFCX4
Coutesy of Frontline America
From CPAC 2021 interview with border wall construction contractor and retired Admiral Chuck Kubic. The truth about what Biden did at the border.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1fuMtUSFCX4
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