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What makes a good remake, with GoodBadFlicks | Fantastic Earth Podcast
Adam's Den
Adam's Den
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11 views • February 13, 2021
What makes a good remake? Do all movies require one? Join in the conversation with creator and host of GoodBadFlicks, Cecil Trachenburg, and leave your comments below!

The Fantastic Earth podcast delves into the natural, supernatural, and human wonders of the world. Listen to the full show on:

YouTube 🠺 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC71lG085RtiPzkIEX7ya0xw
Spotify 🠺 https://open.spotify.com/show/4nZ2B0KIB6QZLzcHyePpYt

... and more, check the links below!

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MUSIC

Artist: Soundride Music
Title: Action Sport Rock

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Copyright Disclaimer:

All works mentioned in the video are Public Domain, licensed as Creative Commons, or fall under Fair Use. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, commenting, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

#FantasticEarth #Podcast #GoodBadFlicks
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hollywoodpodcastpodcastsentertainmentinterviewsmoviesstar wars80sblade runnerstarwarsfilm industrycovidadamsdenblade runner 2049goodbadflickscecil trachenburgremakesrebootsblade runner 1982
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