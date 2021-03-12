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Media Attack Dogs Now Lap Dogs Under Biden
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723 views • March 12, 2021
Why Doesn't the Media Ask About Mental Competence of Joe Biden?
The Liberal Media Still Focused on Bashing Trump, Not Questioning Biden.
They are Not Holding Biden Accountable for Not Fulfilling Campaign Promises.
Conservatives Need to Fight for Truth Since Media Not Doing Its Job.
Jeff Crouere is dedicated to examining the top issues of the day on the local, state and national levels. Crouere offers viewers political debate, and analysis.
Watch more at Crouere.net
The Liberal Media Still Focused on Bashing Trump, Not Questioning Biden.
They are Not Holding Biden Accountable for Not Fulfilling Campaign Promises.
Conservatives Need to Fight for Truth Since Media Not Doing Its Job.
Jeff Crouere is dedicated to examining the top issues of the day on the local, state and national levels. Crouere offers viewers political debate, and analysis.
Watch more at Crouere.net
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