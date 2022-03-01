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Never happened in American history before, a child doesn't live as long as his parents--Gary Null on American diet.
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116 views • March 01, 2022
This segment is from Gary Null's "POWER FOODS" produced in 2008. Gary goes over what's wrong with a lot of what Americans eat. So now we've got the jab in addition to the junk. Save your family by getting off the dead, denatured and processed food.
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