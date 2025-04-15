Jesus and the Antichrist

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
- The Antichrist was present two-thousand years ago and there are many antichrists.
- Jews are antichrist -- they are the original and final antichrist.
- King Herod was an anti-Christ Jew and a descendant of Esau (Edom).
- Twelve Tribes mixed with Europe then Europe becomes Christendom
May God extend Japheth’s territory; may Japheth live in the tents of Shem,
Genesis 9:27
But you who forsake the Lord, who forget my holy mountain,
who set a table for Fortune
and fill cups of mixed wine for Destiny,
I will destine you to the sword,
and all of you shall bow down to the slaughter,
Isaiah 65:11-12
Fritz Berggren
www.bloodandfaith.com