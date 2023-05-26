FBI GIVEN 5 DAYS TO COUGH UP BIDEN BRIBERY DOCUMENTS

House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer and Senator Chuck Grassley today are blasting FBI Director Christopher Wray for defying a congressional subpoena for an unclassified record alleging a criminal scheme involving then-Vice President Joe Biden and a foreign national. The document, an FBI-generated FD-1023 form, allegedly details an arrangement involving an exchange of money for policy decisions. In a new letter to Director Wray, Chairman Comer warns that if the FBI fails to produce the record by May 30, 2023, the Oversight Committee will initiate contempt of Congress proceedings.

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer said, “The FBI’s refusal to provide this single document is obstructionist. Whistleblower disclosures that Joe Biden may have been involved in a criminal bribery scheme as Vice President track closely with what we are seeing in our investigation into the Biden family’s influence peddling schemes. Congress and the American people need to know what, if anything, the FBI did to verify the allegations contained within this record. If Director Wray refuses to hand over this unclassified record, the Oversight Committee will begin contempt of Congress proceedings.”

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 5/25/23

You can partner with us here, or by calling 1-800-576-2116, or by mail at PO Box 690069 Vero Beach, FL 32969.

It’s the Final Day! The day Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. Now available in eBook and audio formats! Order Final Day from Amazon today!

Apple users, you can down the audio version on Apple Books!

The Fauci Elf is a hilarious gift guaranteed to make your friends laugh! Order your Fauci Elf today!





👀 Police State 👀 ALL of these Seditious Deep State Criminals > 🤬 Police state 👀 CIA controlled media 👀 >>> 🤬 police state <<< 👀 (DOJ) The Department of Injustice 👀 >>> police state <<< 👀 (FBI) Foreign BS Intelligence 👀 >>> police state <<< 😡👀 (CIA) Criminal Intelligent Apparatus🤬 Are guilty of High crimes and misdemeanors Traitors of the United States 👀 https://www.brighteon.com/b2d5411a-674e-4817-ba8b-2bd936b0dc10 Epoch TV | Whistleblowers Expose Just How Politicized the FBI Has Become https://www.brighteon.com/24b17f3d-3921-4739-bd3c-c786efa631ee

