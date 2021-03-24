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Trump Supporters Suffer Meltdowns After Their Conspiracies Don't Come True [24.03.2021]
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320 views • March 24, 2021
"The Great Awakening"
Some of the most ardent and conspiracy-driven Trump supporters were beside themselves during the inauguration after it became clear that they had wasted years of their lives following a scam. Their precious little cult that believed Trump would somehow remain President and that Biden would be arrested went down in flames yesterday, and their tears elicited laughs instead of sympathy. Ring of Fire's Farron Cousins discusses this.
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NoMoreHoaxes
Both parties, democrats and republicans, serve one master. Donald Trump is zionist and did not "make America great again", but he made Great Again Israel over and over again. Now these evil manifested creatures, gatekeepers, and useful idiots - operating behind a computer, are playing democrats and republicans in social media to divide the sheeple even more, and make the sheeple fight.
The owner and controller of both parties want to use the American people , as they are doing now, to overthrow their own country and leave the doors open to this foreign entity which is pretty much in control of the U.S government and its agencies. Incredible most American people can't see it.
In the main time expect more division,hate, and fighting among Americans, and while you get distracted they are f taking your freedoms away and tighten the noose of suppression and oppression. Your Constitution will be disolved, or isn't it already? Once the people give their weapons away, hell will break loose- NWO onslaught of the people will begin.
---
[email protected]
Enjoy your reality....... It's only going to get worse..... We get it.....Trump DID NOT have a "PLAN".....THAT was pretty apparent months ago when the Democrats paid Antifa to stage that FAKE "Capitol" Riot..... and DUPED a bunch of those that were disheartened "Trump" supporters, to go in with them ... Well....... you got what you wanted, and "ELECTIONS" as we used to know them will NEVER be the same........ Venezuela is NOW our reality.....but....if YOU think that YOU are going to be the one in charge......FORGET IT!!! You'll just be one of us..... OWN IT...... and HOPE and PRAY that YOU are not one of the ones that they send to Re-Education Camps....or FORCE you to get a VACCINE, one that has proven to be very dangerous... In the MEAN time...... your ONLY ENTERTAINMENT will be to watch those "TRUMP MELTDOWN" videos..... I hope they provide you with lots of entertainment........ because "OUR" reality...... (and, by that.....I mean YOURS, as well) is like nothing we have EVER experienced..... One positive is that.....now, since our "AMERICAN" reality, is going to be so "MARXIST"......maybe those people who risked their lives and all their money to come to "AMERICA"....the LAND of opportunity, will spend whatever they have left, to try to get back to their HOME countries.... [show less]
LIFE OF ILLUSION - 4 hours ago
David Anthony
709 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/m9Ftn4YNGLGT/
The Ring of Fire
708K subscribers
https://www.youtube.com/user/golefttv
https://twitter.com/ringoffireradio [Blocked]
https://www.facebook.com/RingofFireRadio
https://trofire.com/
Sex Trafficking Victims: The New Online Commodity For Industry Giants
By Mike Papantonio -March 23, 2021
https://trofire.com/2021/03/23/sex-trafficking-victims-the-new-online-commodity-for-industry-giants/
Via America’s Lawyer: While federal lawmakers continue to grill Big Tech over the sharing of content that encourages extremism, what about content that encourages sexual exploitation and human trafficking? Attorney, author, and founder of Runaway Girl Carissa Phelps joins Mike Papantonio to explain more.
https://youtu.be/I6RuPO4_2pc
Some of the most ardent and conspiracy-driven Trump supporters were beside themselves during the inauguration after it became clear that they had wasted years of their lives following a scam. Their precious little cult that believed Trump would somehow remain President and that Biden would be arrested went down in flames yesterday, and their tears elicited laughs instead of sympathy. Ring of Fire's Farron Cousins discusses this.
---
NoMoreHoaxes
Both parties, democrats and republicans, serve one master. Donald Trump is zionist and did not "make America great again", but he made Great Again Israel over and over again. Now these evil manifested creatures, gatekeepers, and useful idiots - operating behind a computer, are playing democrats and republicans in social media to divide the sheeple even more, and make the sheeple fight.
The owner and controller of both parties want to use the American people , as they are doing now, to overthrow their own country and leave the doors open to this foreign entity which is pretty much in control of the U.S government and its agencies. Incredible most American people can't see it.
In the main time expect more division,hate, and fighting among Americans, and while you get distracted they are f taking your freedoms away and tighten the noose of suppression and oppression. Your Constitution will be disolved, or isn't it already? Once the people give their weapons away, hell will break loose- NWO onslaught of the people will begin.
---
[email protected]
Enjoy your reality....... It's only going to get worse..... We get it.....Trump DID NOT have a "PLAN".....THAT was pretty apparent months ago when the Democrats paid Antifa to stage that FAKE "Capitol" Riot..... and DUPED a bunch of those that were disheartened "Trump" supporters, to go in with them ... Well....... you got what you wanted, and "ELECTIONS" as we used to know them will NEVER be the same........ Venezuela is NOW our reality.....but....if YOU think that YOU are going to be the one in charge......FORGET IT!!! You'll just be one of us..... OWN IT...... and HOPE and PRAY that YOU are not one of the ones that they send to Re-Education Camps....or FORCE you to get a VACCINE, one that has proven to be very dangerous... In the MEAN time...... your ONLY ENTERTAINMENT will be to watch those "TRUMP MELTDOWN" videos..... I hope they provide you with lots of entertainment........ because "OUR" reality...... (and, by that.....I mean YOURS, as well) is like nothing we have EVER experienced..... One positive is that.....now, since our "AMERICAN" reality, is going to be so "MARXIST"......maybe those people who risked their lives and all their money to come to "AMERICA"....the LAND of opportunity, will spend whatever they have left, to try to get back to their HOME countries.... [show less]
LIFE OF ILLUSION - 4 hours ago
David Anthony
709 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/m9Ftn4YNGLGT/
The Ring of Fire
708K subscribers
https://www.youtube.com/user/golefttv
https://twitter.com/ringoffireradio [Blocked]
https://www.facebook.com/RingofFireRadio
https://trofire.com/
Sex Trafficking Victims: The New Online Commodity For Industry Giants
By Mike Papantonio -March 23, 2021
https://trofire.com/2021/03/23/sex-trafficking-victims-the-new-online-commodity-for-industry-giants/
Via America’s Lawyer: While federal lawmakers continue to grill Big Tech over the sharing of content that encourages extremism, what about content that encourages sexual exploitation and human trafficking? Attorney, author, and founder of Runaway Girl Carissa Phelps joins Mike Papantonio to explain more.
https://youtu.be/I6RuPO4_2pc
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