© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
3/23/21 #USA2A: CO Syrian, Gun Grab, Neg_se, Domin_on #freefaceprotests
Follow
5
Share
Report
201 views • March 24, 2021
You Are Free TV
3/23/21: Today, Al-Issa exposed as FBI known perpetrator, while Rep. Neguse, Trump impeachment manager and prosecutor, grandstands in his liberal district of Boulder, CO...Meanwhile, prominent Black leaders expose the fake race hate crime at Smith College, demand the end of critical race theory in American culture.
To Purchase Munulex at 30% off:
https://www.munulex.com/youarefreetv
Code: MUNFREE30
To support YAFTV:
PayPal: [email protected]
Tetrogen & Munulex link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.munulex.com/youarefreetv
30% Discount Code: MUNFREE30
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com
/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: place the code at the top of your order
With Crypto:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
You Can Also Watch Here:
https://rumble.com/user/youarefreetv
https://gab.com/youarefreetv
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yj9vGuJcBkqs/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/6JKILwSdIfde/
https://spreely.com/YouAreFreeTV
Common Law may save humanity:
https://www.commonlawcourt.com/
Biden sending troops to Syria as occupying force:
https://www.defenseone.com/threats/2021/03/syria-us-commanders-hold-line-and-wait-biden/172808/
Al Issa, CO shooter known by FBI:
https://nationalfile.com/bombshell-boulder-shooting-suspect-ahmad-al-issa-was-on-fbis-radar-prior-to-shooting-spree/
Al Issa's scrubbed social media profile:
https://nationalfile.com/breaking-facebook-scrubs-shooting-suspect-ahmad-al-issas-profile-previously-revealed-hes-devout-muslim/
Rep. Joe Neguse, D-CO, was a manager of the 2nd Trump Impeachment:
https://www.rev.com/blog/transcripts/rep-joe-neguse-opening-statement-transcript-trumps-second-impeachment-trial
Mayor of Boulder, CO, Sam Weaver, directs multiple corps involved in Sustainable energy initiatives, set to get billions in the 3T infrastructure bill:
https://bouldercolorado.gov/city-council/council-member-sam-weaver
DA of Boulder, CO, Michael Dougherty:
https://www.coloradopolitics.com/coronavirus/michael-dougherty-boulder-da-do-justice/article_72336794-12f5-11eb-a50e-df1ba1331882.html
Sidney Powell fights Denver, CO, based Dominion to have court case in TX:
https://www.theepochtimes.com/sidney-powell-seeks-to-dismiss-dominions-1-3-billion-lawsuit_3744810.html
Who is Oumou Kanoute, Smith College false race hate crime:
https://celebpie.com/oumou-kanoute-parents/
https://thespectator.info/2020/06/10/woodson-to-levin-institutional-racism-is-a-ruse-a-lie-to-deflect-attention/
https://www.allsides.com/news/2021-02-22-0933/smith-college-staffer-quits-over-anti-white-racism
UFO disinfo pending:
https://www.newsmax.com/politics/ufos-pentagon-elizondo-space/2021/03/23/id/1014833/
GMO embryoids:
https://www.newsmax.com/politics/ufos-pentagon-elizondo-space/2021/03/23/id/1014833/
Transhumanism is the end game, human reproduction controlled by Biotech:
https://www.infowars.com/posts/the-age-of-genetically-modified-humans-has-arrived/
Pray, Act and Uplift! WE ARE FREE!!
3/23/21: Today, Al-Issa exposed as FBI known perpetrator, while Rep. Neguse, Trump impeachment manager and prosecutor, grandstands in his liberal district of Boulder, CO...Meanwhile, prominent Black leaders expose the fake race hate crime at Smith College, demand the end of critical race theory in American culture.
To Purchase Munulex at 30% off:
https://www.munulex.com/youarefreetv
Code: MUNFREE30
To support YAFTV:
PayPal: [email protected]
Tetrogen & Munulex link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.munulex.com/youarefreetv
30% Discount Code: MUNFREE30
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com
/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: place the code at the top of your order
With Crypto:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
You Can Also Watch Here:
https://rumble.com/user/youarefreetv
https://gab.com/youarefreetv
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yj9vGuJcBkqs/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/6JKILwSdIfde/
https://spreely.com/YouAreFreeTV
Common Law may save humanity:
https://www.commonlawcourt.com/
Biden sending troops to Syria as occupying force:
https://www.defenseone.com/threats/2021/03/syria-us-commanders-hold-line-and-wait-biden/172808/
Al Issa, CO shooter known by FBI:
https://nationalfile.com/bombshell-boulder-shooting-suspect-ahmad-al-issa-was-on-fbis-radar-prior-to-shooting-spree/
Al Issa's scrubbed social media profile:
https://nationalfile.com/breaking-facebook-scrubs-shooting-suspect-ahmad-al-issas-profile-previously-revealed-hes-devout-muslim/
Rep. Joe Neguse, D-CO, was a manager of the 2nd Trump Impeachment:
https://www.rev.com/blog/transcripts/rep-joe-neguse-opening-statement-transcript-trumps-second-impeachment-trial
Mayor of Boulder, CO, Sam Weaver, directs multiple corps involved in Sustainable energy initiatives, set to get billions in the 3T infrastructure bill:
https://bouldercolorado.gov/city-council/council-member-sam-weaver
DA of Boulder, CO, Michael Dougherty:
https://www.coloradopolitics.com/coronavirus/michael-dougherty-boulder-da-do-justice/article_72336794-12f5-11eb-a50e-df1ba1331882.html
Sidney Powell fights Denver, CO, based Dominion to have court case in TX:
https://www.theepochtimes.com/sidney-powell-seeks-to-dismiss-dominions-1-3-billion-lawsuit_3744810.html
Who is Oumou Kanoute, Smith College false race hate crime:
https://celebpie.com/oumou-kanoute-parents/
https://thespectator.info/2020/06/10/woodson-to-levin-institutional-racism-is-a-ruse-a-lie-to-deflect-attention/
https://www.allsides.com/news/2021-02-22-0933/smith-college-staffer-quits-over-anti-white-racism
UFO disinfo pending:
https://www.newsmax.com/politics/ufos-pentagon-elizondo-space/2021/03/23/id/1014833/
GMO embryoids:
https://www.newsmax.com/politics/ufos-pentagon-elizondo-space/2021/03/23/id/1014833/
Transhumanism is the end game, human reproduction controlled by Biotech:
https://www.infowars.com/posts/the-age-of-genetically-modified-humans-has-arrived/
Pray, Act and Uplift! WE ARE FREE!!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.