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3/23/21 #USA2A: CO Syrian, Gun Grab, Neg_se, Domin_on #freefaceprotests
You Are Free TV
You Are Free TV
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You Are Free TV
3/23/21: Today, Al-Issa exposed as FBI known perpetrator, while Rep. Neguse, Trump impeachment manager and prosecutor, grandstands in his liberal district of Boulder, CO...Meanwhile, prominent Black leaders expose the fake race hate crime at Smith College, demand the end of critical race theory in American culture.

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Common Law may save humanity:
https://www.commonlawcourt.com/

Biden sending troops to Syria as occupying force:
https://www.defenseone.com/threats/2021/03/syria-us-commanders-hold-line-and-wait-biden/172808/

Al Issa, CO shooter known by FBI:
https://nationalfile.com/bombshell-boulder-shooting-suspect-ahmad-al-issa-was-on-fbis-radar-prior-to-shooting-spree/

Al Issa's scrubbed social media profile:
https://nationalfile.com/breaking-facebook-scrubs-shooting-suspect-ahmad-al-issas-profile-previously-revealed-hes-devout-muslim/

Rep. Joe Neguse, D-CO, was a manager of the 2nd Trump Impeachment:
https://www.rev.com/blog/transcripts/rep-joe-neguse-opening-statement-transcript-trumps-second-impeachment-trial

Mayor of Boulder, CO, Sam Weaver, directs multiple corps involved in Sustainable energy initiatives, set to get billions in the 3T infrastructure bill:
https://bouldercolorado.gov/city-council/council-member-sam-weaver

DA of Boulder, CO, Michael Dougherty:
https://www.coloradopolitics.com/coronavirus/michael-dougherty-boulder-da-do-justice/article_72336794-12f5-11eb-a50e-df1ba1331882.html

Sidney Powell fights Denver, CO, based Dominion to have court case in TX:
https://www.theepochtimes.com/sidney-powell-seeks-to-dismiss-dominions-1-3-billion-lawsuit_3744810.html

Who is Oumou Kanoute, Smith College false race hate crime:
https://celebpie.com/oumou-kanoute-parents/

https://thespectator.info/2020/06/10/woodson-to-levin-institutional-racism-is-a-ruse-a-lie-to-deflect-attention/

https://www.allsides.com/news/2021-02-22-0933/smith-college-staffer-quits-over-anti-white-racism

UFO disinfo pending:
https://www.newsmax.com/politics/ufos-pentagon-elizondo-space/2021/03/23/id/1014833/

GMO embryoids:
https://www.newsmax.com/politics/ufos-pentagon-elizondo-space/2021/03/23/id/1014833/

Transhumanism is the end game, human reproduction controlled by Biotech:
https://www.infowars.com/posts/the-age-of-genetically-modified-humans-has-arrived/

Pray, Act and Uplift! WE ARE FREE!!
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