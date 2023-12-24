Tøny Byker - 'Not Gonna Lie To You'

From the album ‘The Kosher Pig’
Streaming, download or physical CD available at Bandcamp
https://tonybyker.bandcamp.com/album/th-k-h-r-p-g-xiv
Big thanks to Laurence Bouchard for the video shots.
https://www.instagram.com/laurence__bouchard/?hl=en
https://www.facebook.com/laurencebouchard2015
Not Gonna Lie To You
Take all it’s lies, take all
They’re gonna lie for sure
Gonna speak in tongues
It might get painful
I’m not gonna lie to you
Their poison eats away
Shackles bound in pain
Their plans are fateful
I’m not gonna lie to you
I’ll never understand
Why you can’t see their brand
Falsifications
Just got the better of you
Their lies so plain to see
Painful to watch you believe
All that they say
I’m not gonna lie to you
Forever fateful A path of deceit
On and on they cannot shed their
Falsehoods cannot sustain
Behind the veil they’ll choke and drown
At first they mock you
Try to shock you
Then they try
Suppress your voices
Take your choices
Then they die
They try to eat away our conscience
They try to crush our moral compass
Coming to terms with the fact that the majority of people simply don’t have the ability to see through the lies, or even care. The constant social manipulation and censorship is just too complex to explain to those with closed minds.
