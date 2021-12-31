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Brass & Iron: Just Who is Lin Wood? Episode 7
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73 views • December 31, 2021
I hope everyone has had a comfy weekend. In this video, I examine Lin Wood who is one of the most controversial people associated with the truth movement. I dug up his telegram posts all the way back to December of 2019 and most recent battles in the media. All I ask is you judge for yourself.
Follow Me
https://pilled.net/#/profile/101090
https://gab.com/Nppatterson40
https://rumble.com/c/WD40
https://gettr.com/user/thewd_40
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/csgxknhazFBm/
https://odysee.com/@TheWD40:c?r=3PV4WD6hsigegHYMpXH8nmh817qxoHvD
Music
Rambo: First Blood Part II-Original Score- Jerry Goldsmith- 1985
Audioslave- Cochise-2002
Aaron Lewis
https://youtu.be/xnNJv5yNZjE
Links
Storm Footage
https://youtu.be/gVKEM4K8J8A
Lin Wood Stop the Steal Rally
https://rumble.com/vbkmox-lin-wood-goes-ballistic-in-georgia-the-cry-of-freedom.html
Lin Wood Tells People Not To Vote
https://youtu.be/R40XBcb4vMY
Lin Wood Fireside Chat 2
https://rumble.com/vcjv0d-lin-wood-fireside-chats-tis-the-season-to-expose-treason-episode-2.html
Rittenhouse Fundraising Controversy
https://rumble.com/vpi1mf-was-kyle-rittenhouses-fundraising-sabotaged-intentionally-gordon-rose-joins.html
Lin wood on Stew Peters
https://rumble.com/vqdzhh-lin-wood-answers-rittenhouse-smear-jan-6-defendants-tortured-darpa-creating.html
Flynn Fighting
https://rumble.com/vq5rdz-the-lin-wood-general-flynn-feud-occult-prayers-moabs-and-operation-fiddler-.html
Lin Wood Telegram
https://t.me/linwoodspeakstruth
Q posts
https://qalerts.pub/
Fair Use
Copyright Disclaimer under Section 107 of the copyright act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favour of fair use.
Follow Me
https://pilled.net/#/profile/101090
https://gab.com/Nppatterson40
https://rumble.com/c/WD40
https://gettr.com/user/thewd_40
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/csgxknhazFBm/
https://odysee.com/@TheWD40:c?r=3PV4WD6hsigegHYMpXH8nmh817qxoHvD
Music
Rambo: First Blood Part II-Original Score- Jerry Goldsmith- 1985
Audioslave- Cochise-2002
Aaron Lewis
https://youtu.be/xnNJv5yNZjE
Links
Storm Footage
https://youtu.be/gVKEM4K8J8A
Lin Wood Stop the Steal Rally
https://rumble.com/vbkmox-lin-wood-goes-ballistic-in-georgia-the-cry-of-freedom.html
Lin Wood Tells People Not To Vote
https://youtu.be/R40XBcb4vMY
Lin Wood Fireside Chat 2
https://rumble.com/vcjv0d-lin-wood-fireside-chats-tis-the-season-to-expose-treason-episode-2.html
Rittenhouse Fundraising Controversy
https://rumble.com/vpi1mf-was-kyle-rittenhouses-fundraising-sabotaged-intentionally-gordon-rose-joins.html
Lin wood on Stew Peters
https://rumble.com/vqdzhh-lin-wood-answers-rittenhouse-smear-jan-6-defendants-tortured-darpa-creating.html
Flynn Fighting
https://rumble.com/vq5rdz-the-lin-wood-general-flynn-feud-occult-prayers-moabs-and-operation-fiddler-.html
Lin Wood Telegram
https://t.me/linwoodspeakstruth
Q posts
https://qalerts.pub/
Fair Use
Copyright Disclaimer under Section 107 of the copyright act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favour of fair use.
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