Fukushima's 10th Anniversary - #NewWorldNextWeek

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Welcome to New World Next Week - the video series from Corbett Report and Media Monarchy that covers some of the most important developments in open source intelligence news. This week:
Story #1: First Case Against Mandatory Vaccination Filed In New Mexico
https://thehill.com/regulation/labor/...
It’s Here: First Court Case Against Mandatory Vaccination — Attorney Interview
https://odysee.com/@Spiro:e/First-Cou...
Canadian Doctors Speaking Out
https://www.libertycoalitioncanada.co...
Video: Canadian Doctors Speaking Out
https://www.bitchute.com/video/nQgq0B...
Story #2: US Preparing Cyberattack Against Russia Over SolarWinds Hack
https://news.antiwar.com/2021/03/08/r...
Preparing for Retaliation Against Russia, U.S. Confronts Hacking by China
https://archive.vn/PKGvg
At least 10 hacking groups using Microsoft software flaw -researchers
https://news.trust.org/item/202103101...
Story #3: U.N. Finds No Adverse Health Effects From Fukushima Disaster
https://japantoday.com/category/natio...
Japan Nuclear Plant Owner Confirms First Deaths as Workers Fail to Contain Leak
https://www.foxnews.com/world/japan-n...
573 deaths 'related to nuclear crisis'
https://wayback.archive-it.org/all/20...
No. of children at time of Fukushima disaster diagnosed with thyroid cancer hits 160
https://mainichi.jp/english/articles/...
TEPCO completes nuclear fuel removal from Fukushima No. 3 unit
https://mainichi.jp/english/articles/...
Fukushima today: “I’m glad that I realized my mistake before I died.”
https://thebulletin.org/2021/03/fukus...
Radiation levels at Fukushima plant far worse than was thought
http://www.asahi.com/ajw/articles/140...
10 years after Fukushima disaster, Japan's nuclear industry stalled
https://japantoday.com/category/natio...
The Phone of the Wind: Whispers to Lost Families
https://www3.nhk.or.jp/nhkworld/en/on...
Japan to Stage Tokyo Olympics Without Overseas Spectators
https://japantoday.com/category/tokyo...
Visit NewWorldNextWeek.com to get previous episodes in various formats to download, burn and share. And as always, stay up-to-date by subscribing to the feeds from Corbett Report (https://corbettreport.com/support) and Media Monarchy (https://mediamonarchy.com/join).
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