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Fukushima's 10th Anniversary - #NewWorldNextWeek
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80 views • March 12, 2021
Corbett Report Extras

Welcome to New World Next Week - the video series from Corbett Report and Media Monarchy that covers some of the most important developments in open source intelligence news. This week:

Story #1: First Case Against Mandatory Vaccination Filed In New Mexico
https://thehill.com/regulation/labor/...

It’s Here: First Court Case Against Mandatory Vaccination — Attorney Interview
https://odysee.com/@Spiro:e/First-Cou...

Canadian Doctors Speaking Out
https://www.libertycoalitioncanada.co...

Video: Canadian Doctors Speaking Out
https://www.bitchute.com/video/nQgq0B...

Story #2: US Preparing Cyberattack Against Russia Over SolarWinds Hack
https://news.antiwar.com/2021/03/08/r...

Preparing for Retaliation Against Russia, U.S. Confronts Hacking by China
https://archive.vn/PKGvg

At least 10 hacking groups using Microsoft software flaw -researchers
https://news.trust.org/item/202103101...

Story #3: U.N. Finds No Adverse Health Effects From Fukushima Disaster
https://japantoday.com/category/natio...

Japan Nuclear Plant Owner Confirms First Deaths as Workers Fail to Contain Leak
https://www.foxnews.com/world/japan-n...

573 deaths 'related to nuclear crisis'
https://wayback.archive-it.org/all/20...

No. of children at time of Fukushima disaster diagnosed with thyroid cancer hits 160
https://mainichi.jp/english/articles/...

TEPCO completes nuclear fuel removal from Fukushima No. 3 unit
https://mainichi.jp/english/articles/...

Fukushima today: “I’m glad that I realized my mistake before I died.”
https://thebulletin.org/2021/03/fukus...

Radiation levels at Fukushima plant far worse than was thought
http://www.asahi.com/ajw/articles/140...

10 years after Fukushima disaster, Japan's nuclear industry stalled
https://japantoday.com/category/natio...

The Phone of the Wind: Whispers to Lost Families
https://www3.nhk.or.jp/nhkworld/en/on...

Japan to Stage Tokyo Olympics Without Overseas Spectators
https://japantoday.com/category/tokyo...

Visit NewWorldNextWeek.com to get previous episodes in various formats to download, burn and share. And as always, stay up-to-date by subscribing to the feeds from Corbett Report (https://corbettreport.com/support​​​​) and Media Monarchy (https://mediamonarchy.com/join​​​​).

Those in the US who want to support our work can send cash, check or money order (payable to James Evan Pilato) to:

Media Monarchy
c/o James Evan Pilato
P.O. Box 22486
Santa Fe, NM 87502-2486

Thank You.
Keywords
maskrussiavaccinecanadafukushimadoctorscyberattacklockdownnewworldnextweekcorbett report extras
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