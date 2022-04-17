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Christ's Resurrection Assures All ForThose He Died For A Place In Heaven !
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10 views • April 17, 2022
Revelation 22:5
“And there shall be no night there; and they need no candle, neither light of the sun; for the Lord God giveth them light: and they shall reign for ever and ever.”
King James Version
“And there shall be no night there; and they need no candle, neither light of the sun; for the Lord God giveth them light: and they shall reign for ever and ever.”
King James Version
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