According to a leaked report from Russian intelligence, an Israeli vessel carrying the largest adrenochrome shipment ever recorded was intercepted by Russian forces at the Tartus naval base in Syria. Destination? Hollywood, USA.

The cargo was labeled as “medical humanitarian aid.” But what Russian operatives found inside was anything but humanitarian. Sealed cryo-canisters, military-grade cold storage units, and vials marked with serial codes linked to black-site hospitals in war zones.

Putin’s Adrenochrome Task Force briefed the Kremlin just hours after the bust. Early estimates say the batch was refined from the blood of at least 10,000 children—many allegedly harvested from the chaos of Ukraine, Syria, and Gaza.

Tags: Adrenochrome, Russia, Israel, Putin, hollywood, elite pedophiles, satanic, Russian intelligence, Israeli vessel, shipment, Russian forces, Tartus naval base, Tartus, naval base, Syria, USA, cargo, medical humanitarian aid, humanitarian aid, cryo-canisters, cryo, canisters, military-grade, vials, hospitals, Kremlin, ten thousand children, Ukraine, Gaza



