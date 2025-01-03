2025-1-3 life and death in the power of the tongue - sharing experience on sharing





scriptures...

~life and death in the power of the tongue

~if you will not confess me before men, I will not confess you before the Father

~the fruit of the righteous is a tree of life, and he that winneth souls is wise

~be ready in and out of season

~the tongue is the smallest member that can steer that whole boat

~faith without works is dead

~baptism by fire...and, you must be baptized

and, and, and...if you don't know the scriptures, you probably are not following along by how much I am actually sharing with you. If you want to know, listen to the kjv audio bible, go and download it from thedustspeaks on internet archive...the 1.1MB condensed file, and listen to a book a day. What better way to get the word inside you? then to devour it and hear what God is saying to mankind, to break the stupor and spell off of yourself, so that you can make the changes and come out to the Father!?! renewed by the washing of the word...you must be born again...you must believe in MY son and come out and be baptized with the fire unto your death! if by any means you shall attain unto life! a calling.....not a jesus did it save me prayer....for real people! be real! be real with God! take Him seriously! HE is a great king! sitting over the earth! fear! honor! belief! come out! walk with Him, and HE will a good Father too! teaching the meek in the way that HE chooses! deny Him, and HE will deny you. Reject Him long enough, and HE will sear your spirit and that will it for you. Pretend in church long enough even though HE is showing you the hypocrisy and calling you out to Himself, then HE just might up and leave you to your fate in that place. Choices, choices! what are you going to do? work out your salvation with fear and trembling! praise Yahuah!