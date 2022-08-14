259 - Alois Irlmaier - wo stehen wir?

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Musik:
Warren Barfield "The time is now"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BsQxHIXGoQA
Die gesamte Regierung Japan tritt zurück
https://www.businesstoday.com.my/2022/08/10/japans-government-resigns-in-its-entirety/
The new Japanese Prime Minister = member of WEF
Shri Lanka's neuer President:
https://i.redd.it/1gu3uxzzfvc91.jpg
Member of WEF
Das Aufstehen der unteren Schichten
gegen die oberen ist kein Massen-Aufwachen,
sondern die nächste geplante Stufe ...
Baby Formula destroyed
https://www.bitchute.com/video/7XMdcnavjhZ7/
New Vomit Order
https://100777.com/nwo/barbarians