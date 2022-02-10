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TERRAIN - COVID - Feature Film World Premiere Part 1
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531 views • February 10, 2022
TERRAIN exposes the tyrannical world pandemic hoax, built upon the flawed model of illness and disease, known as ‘Germ Theory’. This Two-part documentary explores Terrain Theory, a model for health that works in symbiosis with nature to promote wellness and healing, free of a corrupt and flawed medical paradigm.
TERRAIN motivates and inspires viewers to understand the power and responsibility of consent.
Featuring: Andrew Kaufman M.D., Marc McDonald M.D., Peggy Hall, Samantha Bailey M.D., Sally Fallon, Alphonse Faggiolo, Tom Cowan M.D., Stefan Lanka Ph.D., Kelly Brogan M.D., Dr. Barre Lando, Veda Austin, Tony Roman, and Sayer Ji.
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STORY ABOUT TERRAIN: In 2020 Marcelina Cravat was introduced to the work of Andrew Kaufman M.D. when he was thrust onto a worldwide stage for debunking the mainstream narrative of a viral pandemic by sifting through all of the published documentation that justified a tyrannical worldwide lockdown. As the mandates rolled out Marcelina Cravat sought to satisfy her curiosity and concerns for truthful information and called Dr. Kaufman out of the blue, who fortunately on that day, picked up his phone. Marcy, realizing she had a unique talent to present this valuable information to the world, sought to provide a strong outlet. Given the seriousness of the world situation and the public's misguided perceptions of reality, there was no time to waste. The time was ripe, and quickly very interesting ideas began to take form, and TERRAIN was born.
Making a film was not a hard decision. For the past year and a half, they tackled this together, involving countess hours of dedication and hard work, enlisting the status quo of doctors, scientists, and researchers. The truth must be told for humanity to emerge and reclaim the earth from whence they were born, within and without. Finally, TERRAIN is ready to share with the world!
Mirrored from https://brandnewtube.com/watch/terrain-covid-the-film-world-premiere-part-1-andrew-kaufmann_RkMJOVkZXLkTBxc.html
TERRAIN motivates and inspires viewers to understand the power and responsibility of consent.
Featuring: Andrew Kaufman M.D., Marc McDonald M.D., Peggy Hall, Samantha Bailey M.D., Sally Fallon, Alphonse Faggiolo, Tom Cowan M.D., Stefan Lanka Ph.D., Kelly Brogan M.D., Dr. Barre Lando, Veda Austin, Tony Roman, and Sayer Ji.
________________________________________________________________________________________
STORY ABOUT TERRAIN: In 2020 Marcelina Cravat was introduced to the work of Andrew Kaufman M.D. when he was thrust onto a worldwide stage for debunking the mainstream narrative of a viral pandemic by sifting through all of the published documentation that justified a tyrannical worldwide lockdown. As the mandates rolled out Marcelina Cravat sought to satisfy her curiosity and concerns for truthful information and called Dr. Kaufman out of the blue, who fortunately on that day, picked up his phone. Marcy, realizing she had a unique talent to present this valuable information to the world, sought to provide a strong outlet. Given the seriousness of the world situation and the public's misguided perceptions of reality, there was no time to waste. The time was ripe, and quickly very interesting ideas began to take form, and TERRAIN was born.
Making a film was not a hard decision. For the past year and a half, they tackled this together, involving countess hours of dedication and hard work, enlisting the status quo of doctors, scientists, and researchers. The truth must be told for humanity to emerge and reclaim the earth from whence they were born, within and without. Finally, TERRAIN is ready to share with the world!
Mirrored from https://brandnewtube.com/watch/terrain-covid-the-film-world-premiere-part-1-andrew-kaufmann_RkMJOVkZXLkTBxc.html
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