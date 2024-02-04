Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Russia Destroyed NATO Installation At 'MYRHOROD' Air Base┃Zaluzhny's Resignation Is a FATAL Mistake
channel image
The Prisoner
8959 Subscribers
Shop now
359 views
Published Sunday

Reading articles by Western experts on the topic of the conflict between President Vladimir Zelensky and the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Zaluzhny, it becomes clear that even the West is in a state of shock from the outbreak of an internal political crisis in this Eastern European country..................

*****************************************************

Support BORZZIKMAN :

Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167

WebMoney:

Z287850237751 (USD)

E356280180033 (EUR)

Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf

Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN

Keywords
air basezaluzhnymyrhorod

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket