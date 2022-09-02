UN's IAEA Reply - Inspectors Team Visit Zaporozhye Nuclear Plant - How he Felt when the Ukrainians Attacked and Tried to Storm the Plant while they where visiting_

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Journalist ask the head of the inspectors team that visited Zaporozhye Nuclear plant about how he felt when the Ukrainians attacked and tried to storm the plant while they where visiting, the Ukrainian units here rapidly eliminated by the Russian Army.
◾️I'm glad the Russia Army did what they had to do to keep our inspectors safe, he answered.