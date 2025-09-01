Developing Nanosensors to Monitor Biomarkers in the Body in Real Time MIT nanotube NNI 2021

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=CaqgsnYok90

IoBNT National Security https://search.brave.com/search?q=iobnt+for+national+security&source=android&summary=1&conversation=8962a803bd3dd7b63ad913

DNA RADAR™: Innovations in Human Identification Using NGS https://nij.ojp.gov/events/dna-radartm-innovations-human-identification-using-ngs

Computer and Information Science and Engineering : Future Computing Research (Future CoRe)

Human-Centered Computing (HCC) https://www.nsf.gov/funding/opportunities/hcc-human-centered-computing

P802.15.6/D06, May 2025 - IEEE Draft Standard for Wireless Body Area Networks

Short-range, wireless communications in the vicinity of, or inside, a human body (but not limited to humans) are specified in this standard. It uses existing industrial scientific medical (ISM) bands as well as frequency bands approved by national medical and/or regulatory authorities.https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/document/11120326

Quantum Dots Encode Vaccine History in the Skin Invisible to the eye, the dots glow under infrared light from modified Smartphones Dec 2019 https://spectrum.ieee.org/quantum-dots-encode-vaccine-history-in-skin

Telecommunication Networks (TKN) Internet of Bio-Nano-Things

https://www.tkn.tu-berlin.de/projects/iobnt/

ACM NanoCom 2025 Chengdu. China





Internet of Bio-Nano Things #BioCyberInterface

Healthcare 4.0 https://nanocom.acm.org/nanocom2025/cfp.php

Medical Applications of the Internet of Bio-Nano Things





Steering Committee almost entirely from the US https://nanocom.acm.org/nanocom2025/committees.php

THE FUTURE OF

COMMUNICATION TECHNOLOGY

TREND REPORT 2023 https://papers.ssrn.com/sol3/papers.cfm?abstract_id=4490403

DSIAC Webinar: "High-Power, Radio Frequency/Microwave-Directed Energy Weapon Effects" 2019 Defense Systems Information Analysis Center https://rumble.com/v6yaaou-420384414.html

6G Symposium in DC & The IoBNT

https://zero5g.com/2024/6g-symposium-in-dc-the-iobnt/

Recent Advances in the Neural Dust Platform - IEEE Brain Workshop 2018 https://rumble.com/v6y2mnq-recent-advances-in-the-neural-dust-platform-ieee-brain-workshop-2018.html

