Developing Nanosensors to Monitor Biomarkers in the Body in Real Time MIT nanotube NNI 2021

FIND ALL SOURCE GOVERNMENT FUNDED R&D LINKS BELOW.
IoBNT National Security https://search.brave.com/search?q=iobnt+for+national+security&source=android&summary=1&conversation=8962a803bd3dd7b63ad913
DNA RADAR™: Innovations in Human Identification Using NGS https://nij.ojp.gov/events/dna-radartm-innovations-human-identification-using-ngs
Computer and Information Science and Engineering : Future Computing Research (Future CoRe)
Human-Centered Computing (HCC) https://www.nsf.gov/funding/opportunities/hcc-human-centered-computing
P802.15.6/D06, May 2025 - IEEE Draft Standard for Wireless Body Area Networks
Short-range, wireless communications in the vicinity of, or inside, a human body (but not limited to humans) are specified in this standard. It uses existing industrial scientific medical (ISM) bands as well as frequency bands approved by national medical and/or regulatory authorities.https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/document/11120326
Quantum Dots Encode Vaccine History in the Skin Invisible to the eye, the dots glow under infrared light from modified Smartphones Dec 2019 https://spectrum.ieee.org/quantum-dots-encode-vaccine-history-in-skin
Telecommunication Networks (TKN) Internet of Bio-Nano-Things
https://www.tkn.tu-berlin.de/projects/iobnt/
ACM NanoCom 2025 Chengdu. China
Internet of Bio-Nano Things #BioCyberInterface
Healthcare 4.0 https://nanocom.acm.org/nanocom2025/cfp.php
Medical Applications of the Internet of Bio-Nano Things
Steering Committee almost entirely from the US https://nanocom.acm.org/nanocom2025/committees.php
THE FUTURE OF
COMMUNICATION TECHNOLOGY
TREND REPORT 2023 https://papers.ssrn.com/sol3/papers.cfm?abstract_id=4490403
DSIAC Webinar: "High-Power, Radio Frequency/Microwave-Directed Energy Weapon Effects" 2019 Defense Systems Information Analysis Center https://rumble.com/v6yaaou-420384414.html
6G Symposium in DC & The IoBNT
https://zero5g.com/2024/6g-symposium-in-dc-the-iobnt/
Recent Advances in the Neural Dust Platform - IEEE Brain Workshop 2018 https://rumble.com/v6y2mnq-recent-advances-in-the-neural-dust-platform-ieee-brain-workshop-2018.html
