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Worse Than What Epstein Revealed- Now Facebook Knows When You Watch Porn
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771 views • July 19, 2019
Dr. Roger Epstein revealed the Google plan to control the vote, and now Facebook has been exposed to be tracking your web traffic even when you are incognito.
:web:
http://infowars.com
http://newswars.com
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:web:
http://infowars.com
http://newswars.com
http://europe.infowars.com
http://prisonplanet.com
http://infowarsstore.com
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